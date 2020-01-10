Kwesi Korang Has Blown My Mind – Obrafour Reveals

Listen to article

Veteran Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, popularly known as Obrafour has disclosed how impressive he was after listening to freestyle by Kwesi Korang.

The budding Sunyani-based rapper wowed Obrafour after he shortly performed his ‘Letter To My MP’ song at the studio of Radio BAR in Sunyani.

Following his performance, the Rap Sofo declared him as a big asset for the Ghanaian music industry and his home region.

“Kwesi Korang has blown my mind. He is a big asset for Bono and Ahafo region. We have to uplift him. All of us have to support him,” he stated in an audio available to www.newshuntermag.com.

Obrafour added: “It is my prayer that God will bless you, grant you more life and may He let your dreams come through make you flourish.”

Kwesi Korang who is signed under WTM Entertainment caused a stir following the release of his social songs; ‘Ghana’, ‘2017’ and ‘Letter To My MP’ tackling some of the challenges in the country.

He released ‘Akwanhyia’, a road safety campaign song after the demise of Ebony Reigns through road crash some years ago.

Source: Newshuntermag.com