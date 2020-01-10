‘Cardi B And I Are Working On A Song Together’- Akuapem Poloo

Ever since Cardi B gave Ghanaian actress and video vixen Akuapem Poloo the twinnie title, Akuapem Poloo has ensured that she lives up to the title.

This time around, she claims she is working with the American rapper on a new song.

She made this revelation when she was being interviewed by DJ Adviser on ‘Ayeeko after Drive’ show on Happy FM, she said: “I will be releasing a song with Cardi B soon and our song will be titled, spiritual twin.”

According to Akuapem Poloo, a lot of Ghanaian celebrities have always said she is not good for their brand and this statement always gets to her.

“Even though a lot of celebrities look down on me, I will still work with any of them. I come from humble beginnings, I have climbed coconut trees to pay school fees. Everyone has their own individual journeys to fame,’’

She added that, “I am very grateful to Cardi B for shedding a light on my brand”

Watch ONE ON ONE WITH AKUAPEM POLOO Below

