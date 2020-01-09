Uncle Ebo Searches For New Acts

Have you always been on the sidelines watching actors of Roverman Productions deliver marvellous performances? Are you an actor who wants to join the cast in their productions? If your answer is affirmative then, your time has come to fulfill this dream.

Writer and Director of the Roverman plays, Uncle Ebo Whyte, is looking to cast fresh faces for his upcoming plays and company Roverman Productions.

The theatre powerhouse is inviting interested persons, professional and amateur actors to its premises for its 2020 auditions.

The audition is expected to be held on Saturday, January 11.

Criteria:

•Applicants should be able to sing

•Not currently schooling

• Minimum of a first degree

To apply for the auditions, make your way to the Roverman Productions office on the Awula Kpakpa street in Osu.

Applicants must go along with their comprehensive CV and two passport pictures. Registration is strictly between 7 am and 8:30 am.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity, apply NOW!

---Myjoyonline.com