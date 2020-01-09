Musician Curses GHAMRO With Dry Gin, Eggs For 'Chopping' Her Royalties

A female artiste known as Ama Rasta has reigned curses on the management of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) over the organisation’s failure to pay her royalties.

The artiste was seen in a video with a bottle of what looked like dry gin and some eggs in hand while making her threats at the premises of GHAMRO, on Wednesday.

Give me my money, it's that simple, she said in Twi.

Not even p leas from bystanders for Ama Rasta to abandon her agenda was enough.

But in response, GHAMRO has described the artiste’s behavior as appalling.

National Coordinator, Yaw Osbourne said the organisation has just started distributing the royalties and does not understand why anyone will take such disappointing actions.

