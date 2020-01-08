Odessa Chambers Happy With Free-Visa Between Ghana And Jamaica
By News Desk
Odessa Chambers has expressed satisfaction with the decision by Ghana and Jamaica to allow their citizen to travel to the two countries without a visa.
The daughter of renowned international reggae sensation Jimmy Cliff, described the move as the best thing that ever happened as her entry into Ghana this year was a very smooth one.
“When I landed, I just showed my Jamaican passport and all they said was you are welcome home, Akwaaba. It was a pretty thing,” she told JoyNews on January 8.
“I think what needs to be done now is that there should be some sort of a trade between them. A sort of experience whereby you can jump on a plane and go straight to Jamaica within seven hours instead of being on three planes just to get to Jamaica,” she advised.
