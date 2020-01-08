[Music Video] Dada Hafco, Fameye Tell Their Story In New Song By Mustapha Attractive Listen to articleHighlife artiste Dada Hafco has released visuals for his highlife song ‘Our Story’ which featured Fameye. The song talks about the struggles people go through and the hope that God is ever merciful to rescue them. Watch video below: Mustapha Attractive Journalist
Watch video below: