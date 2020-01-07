ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today's Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
07.01.2020 Coming Events

High Life Artist Nana Quame Nominated For Lifetime Achievement And Distinguished Awards USA

By News Desk
high life legend Nana Quame
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ghanaian high life legend Nana Quame was nominated for the 'Best High Life Album 2005- 2010' category in the upcoming maiden edition of the Lifetime Achievement And Distinguished Awards USA.

Nana Quame has over the years released hit after hit and has also contributed to world music not just in Ghana and Africa but worldwide.

His come back into the music scene after a break he took a couple of years ago has gained him more audience across the globe.

He came back with a new single titled "Bam Bam" which has been playing on almost every radio station in Africa and Europe.

The awards ceremony would be taking place in Virginia-USA on May 24th 2020.
body-container-line