CharterHouse Open Nominations For VGMA 2020

Organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, CharterHouse have opened nominations for the 2020 edition of the awards.

The announcement was made through the organisers’ Social Media handles on 2nd January, 2020.

A reliable source at Charterhouse told this reporter in a separate chat that the nominations will end on 31st January, 2020.

Ghana Music Awards is arguably the most authentic music awards event in Ghana which gets the entire nation talking with its captivating performances and activities preceding the main event.

It is anticipated that this year’s event which happens to be the 21st edition will be more enthusiastic and credible as it has been to uphold the prestigious niche it has attracted over the years, and also avoid the unfortunate issues of violence that surrounded the event last year.