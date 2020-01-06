“Door Of Return” By Nigerians: Fix Your Light Before Inviting Foreigners To Your Country — Afia Schwarzenegger

It wasn’t long when the Ghana Government decided to launch the “Year of return” initiative to invite those in the diaspora to come back to their ancestral roots and see for themselves how their ancestors were sold as slaves to Foreign countries.

This initiative by the Government was applauded by many and hundreds of foreigners trooped in to honor the invitation.

Well, everything was so successful that our neighboring country Nigeria decided to come up with “Door of Return”.

A lot of social media users have reacted to this including Ghanaian controversial TV and radio personality Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwarzenegger who could not fathom why Nigeria decided to copy Ghana took to her Instagram page to mock them.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, instead of Nigerians fixing their light issues, they want to rub shoulders with Ghanaians.

She wrote; ” But Why???? The door of return…. Na waooo do you have lights?? Or they are coming with their own generators…I know they will bring their sharp mouth, me I am sleeping ooo. Cos this will be the saga of the returnees I swearm

Return to be kidnapped or return to Book Haram? I love my naija people but I beg, this one Naija no go fit…I know from a distance it looks enviable but bro where will they land? mutala Mohammed? Are you sure? And how will they move, by air, cos the traffic in Lagos is another bad news.

2020 certainly won’t be the door of return in Nigeria..you are not ready yet!!!!!!”

Lots of people reacted to Afia’s advice with some even asking her to do a video to make the Nigerians understand her more.

Do you agree with Afia Schwarzenegger? Are Nigerians not prepared for the door of return? Share your thoughts with us!

---Ghbase.com