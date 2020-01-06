[Watch] My Wife And I “Bang” Each Other Everyday But No Baby - Praye Tiatia Reveals

Cartel Big J, a member of Praye group has disclosed how his attempts to bear a child with his celebrity wife Selly Gally has failed.

Even though the couple have been married for 5 years, they are yet to bring forth a child. As societal pressure mounts on them, Cartel Big J, otherwise known as Praye Titia seems unperturbed and rather says children are gifts from God and they will have one when God permits it.

Speaking in a recent interview ZionFelix on the uncut show, Praye Titia disclosed that he has sex with his wife on daily basis but she is yet to bear the fruit of the womb.

Praye Titia is however hopeful that God will answer their prayers at the right time. He went ahead to debunk rumors that his wife’s fashion lifestyle is the reason she is refusing to get pregnant.

Meanwhile Praye Titia is still healing after his finger got damaged while playing with firecrackers popularly known in Ghana as “knockout” on 31st night.

Watch the full interview below.



---Ghbase.com