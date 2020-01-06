[Watch] My Mother's Ghost Will Hunt Dr Pounds Of Hitz Fm For Duping Me Of ¢200,000 – Woman Curses

Listen to article

It’s difficult for discerning minds to figure out why virtues such as truth, honesty and trust have become aliens to Ghanaians.

Thus, trusting Ghanaians based on their words is a difficult decision to make since the era of Kwame Nkrumah.

Well, a 27yrs old businesswoman has cursed radio and tv presenter Maximus Addai Mensah popularly known as Dr. Pounds of Hitz FM for duping her.

Speaking to this portal, the lady posited that she feels cheated by Dr Pounds after taking Gh¢200,000 to promote her business.

In the voice of the angry businesswoman, deliberate failure of Dr. Pounds to get in touch with her on Instagram after two years of promoting her company and her brands.

The lady with an unknown name added that the cameras and other equipment the radio is using for his Pounds Tv belong to her.

"Aside from the money i have him, i rented a house for him and bought camaras and other equipment for his Pounds Tv," she added.

Watch video below:

