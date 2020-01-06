Van Vicker Foundation Holds Soccer Gala For Under 13 Teams At Spintex

Listen to article

Popular Ghanaian actor Van Vicker began a maiden soccer gala for under 13 kids in and around Spintex in Accra at Spintex Batsonaa TMA park.

The celebrated movie actor, brand Ambassador and philanthropist established his foundation in 2009 and decided to hold a football gala this year with the aim of discovering talents.

According to him, the likes of Ofori Quaye, Stephen Appiah, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Mubarak Wakaso started their career right from moments like this during their teenage.

"My son, Joseph Fiifi Van Vicker II was a participant his team, Sky Orange United (team A) won the soccer gala", he told this reporter

The game was conducted such that teams played 4 aside. 20 minutes running time per game.

Game fixtures as follows;

Fixtures

Group stage 1

Group stage 2

Semi final

Finals (1st, 2nd & 3rd plc)

1. Sky Orange United A

2. Sky Orange United B

3. Sparrows FC

4. Elite FC

5. Old Gold FC

6. Elevate FC

7. Wolves

8. Young Chelsea

Winners and coaches were rewarded with trophies, medals, drinks, biscuits and toffees as prices.

All participants also received drinks, biscuits and toffees.

Some guests and spectators were fed at the end of the gala.

Van Vicker expressed joy for the success of the event with the hope of accessing corporate support and raise the stakes to enable an increase in the number of participants.