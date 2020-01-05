[Watch] Ghanaian Musicians Are Suffering But Difficult To Admit — Epixode

Listen to article

Ghanaian Dancehall musician Epixode has stated that living conditions are not well with Ghanaian musicians and as a matter of fact, majority of them are suffering.

Epixode told Ghanaian Journalist/Blogger Attractive Mustapha Inusah in a video interview that the economy is hard, having huge bite on the music industry.

He admitted that times are hard and musicians struggle to make ends meet but because the name of the game is Showbiz, some find it very difficult to admit.

He blamed the suffering on the bad systems and structures and the fact that no Ghanaian musician legitimately receives royalties.

"The systems are not in place so musicians are suffering. All the glamours and hype you see are all for showbiz purposes ", Epixode intimated.

He added that “It’s just because we are into showbiz so you portray some kind of picture and you need to maintain it but behind closed doors we all know that we are suffering."

He retorted that no Ghanaian musician can purchase or own a Lamborghini but they claim they are doing well.

Watch the video below