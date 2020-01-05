ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.01.2020 Music News

[Watch] Ghanaian Musicians Are Suffering But Difficult To Admit — Epixode

By Mustapha Attractive
[Watch] Ghanaian Musicians Are Suffering But Difficult To Admit — Epixode
Listen to article

Ghanaian Dancehall musician Epixode has stated that living conditions are not well with Ghanaian musicians and as a matter of fact, majority of them are suffering.

Epixode told Ghanaian Journalist/Blogger Attractive Mustapha Inusah in a video interview that the economy is hard, having huge bite on the music industry.

He admitted that times are hard and musicians struggle to make ends meet but because the name of the game is Showbiz, some find it very difficult to admit.

He blamed the suffering on the bad systems and structures and the fact that no Ghanaian musician legitimately receives royalties.

"The systems are not in place so musicians are suffering. All the glamours and hype you see are all for showbiz purposes ", Epixode intimated.

He added that “It’s just because we are into showbiz so you portray some kind of picture and you need to maintain it but behind closed doors we all know that we are suffering."

He retorted that no Ghanaian musician can purchase or own a Lamborghini but they claim they are doing well.

Watch the video below
Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Tamale: Police Beg For Information To Find Missing Girl
2 hours ago

Otumfuo Honoured With Pillar Of Peace Award
2 hours ago

body-container-line