Wendy Shay Twerks In Front Of CEO Salt Media Boss

Award-winning pop Ghanaian artiste, Wendy Shay shakes her 'shankus' before the CEO of Salt Media GH Group, Ohene Kwame Frimpong as she performs at the launch of Salt 95.9 FM at Agogo on January 3, 2020.

She performed to her fans for almost 30 minutes and the audience really enjoyed her craft as she continued to shake her butt in alluring meanders. It was a non-stop merrymaking on the streets of Agogo as hundreds thronged the venue to witness the various acts who performed on the night including Lil Win.

The Salt FM Concert was part of numerous activities that earmarked the official commissioning of Salt 95.9 FM to begin broadcasting from their plush offices at Agogo in the Asante Region of Ghana.