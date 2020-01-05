ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.01.2020 General News

Wendy Shay Twerks In Front Of CEO Salt Media Boss

By Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah
Wendy Shay Twerks In Front Of CEO Salt Media Boss
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Award-winning pop Ghanaian artiste, Wendy Shay shakes her 'shankus' before the CEO of Salt Media GH Group, Ohene Kwame Frimpong as she performs at the launch of Salt 95.9 FM at Agogo on January 3, 2020.

She performed to her fans for almost 30 minutes and the audience really enjoyed her craft as she continued to shake her butt in alluring meanders. It was a non-stop merrymaking on the streets of Agogo as hundreds thronged the venue to witness the various acts who performed on the night including Lil Win.

The Salt FM Concert was part of numerous activities that earmarked the official commissioning of Salt 95.9 FM to begin broadcasting from their plush offices at Agogo in the Asante Region of Ghana.
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Lands Minister Crashes His V8 Car As He Chased A Truck Loade...
8 hours ago

BOST Fire Has Exposed The Lack Of Fire Tenders
10 hours ago

body-container-line