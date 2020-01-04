I Won't Campaign For NPP For Free Again Because I Got Nothing – Wisa Greid

Wisa Greid says he will not involve himself in any political campaign again unless he is paid.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz recently, Wisa Greid who publicly declared his support for the then opposition NPP in the 2016 general election, said his move earned him a lot of insults but he had nothing to show for his efforts since the party came into power.

“I have vowed not to get involved in politics again but if I’m paid good money, I don’t mind campaigning for any political party.

“This time around, there will not be any free campaign for the NPP. I’m ready to work with any political party which approaches me and is ready to pay me well. I just wanted to see the NPP in government and that was why I campaigned in 2016.

“I started supporting them on my own until my efforts were recognised and they officially contacted me to support the campaign. Even with that, I didn’t earn a pesewa but I always got blasted on social media for taking money from them to do their bidding.

“If that is the case, then I have to get paid for my services and that is what I intend to do. It will be ‘no cash, no campaign.’

---Ghbase.com