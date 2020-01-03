ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.01.2020 Hot Issues

Confirmed: Efia Odo No Longer Friends With Shatta Wale

By News Desk
Confirmed: Efia Odo No Longer Friends With Shatta Wale
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Nobody saw this coming, that two besties- Efia Odo and Dancehall artist Shatta Wale will end their friendship in this manner.

Just a couple of days ago, we speculated that Efia Odo does not want to have anything to do with Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and even went ahead to warn a fan not to link her to anything that has got to do with the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker.

Now just to confirm that the pair has gone on their separate ways, Efia Odo has unfollowed Shatta Wale on Instagram.

---Ghbase.com

132020123355-i41p266ffa-screenshot 20200102 2207264572909285330823652

Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

La Dadekotopon NPP In Turmoil As MP Fights Party Supporters
1 hour ago

Arrest Prophet Nigel – Peace Council Demands
1 hour ago

body-container-line