Confirmed: Efia Odo No Longer Friends With Shatta Wale

Nobody saw this coming, that two besties- Efia Odo and Dancehall artist Shatta Wale will end their friendship in this manner.

Just a couple of days ago, we speculated that Efia Odo does not want to have anything to do with Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and even went ahead to warn a fan not to link her to anything that has got to do with the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker.

Now just to confirm that the pair has gone on their separate ways, Efia Odo has unfollowed Shatta Wale on Instagram.

---Ghbase.com