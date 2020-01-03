[Video] I'll Marry Nana Aba Anamoah — Aponkye Vows

The defeated Assemblyman for Adukrom Nima in the Ashanti region, Nana Adabor Ibrahim Issah Ampim, popularly known as Hon Aponkye has disclosed his plans of marrying TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah.

According to Hon Aponkye in a recent interview with Zionfelix on the uncut show, his love for Nana Aba Anamoah is over 200 percent and would not hesitate in making her his wife.

According to Hon. Aponkye, his admiration for Nana Aba stems from the way she loves and cares for humanity. This, he claims is the reason he wants to make her his wife.

Hon Aponkye further expressed his appreciation to Nana Aba for calming him down following his defeat at the district level elections.

Watch the full interview below;



---Ghbase.com