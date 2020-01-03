How Essence Full Circle Group Were Traditionally Welcomed At Kempinski In Accra

The Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra received the Essence Full Circle Group with drumming & dancing by the Africana Dance Ensemble at the entrance of the hotel to officially welcome them home.

This was in partnership with the National Folklore Board.

Actor Boris Kodjoe and other A-listers arrived in Accra on the 27th December 2019, to experience the Essence Full Circle Festival in celebration of the historic anniversary ‘Year of Return’.

The Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City organised a warm welcome with a cultural performance as guests entered the hotel.

The main aim of this media publicity is to position Kempinski Accra as a warm and hospitable hotel that embraces local culture and is happy to welcome people in the diaspora back home.

Background

The Essence Full Circle Festival partnership was to focus on a three-part mission.

First to support cultural ownership and economic collaboration among Africans on the continent and people of African descent in the Diaspora.

Secondly to connect Black communities globally for the exchange of ideas and shared objectives that leads to cultural monetization and community reinvestment; and to facilitate the learning and discovery of the many facets of Africa’s beauty, excellence and opportunity globally.

In addition, the annual Essence Full Circle Festival experience also focused on showcasing African nations increasingly as global destinations by highlighting their critical roles as ancestral, spiritual, cultural and commercial epicentres.

The primary purpose of the festival was to give people the opportunity to experience Ghana (Africa) authentically and personally to reconnect with ancestry.