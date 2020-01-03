Mona Scott-Young To Extend Multimedia Entertainment Company In Ghana

Listen to article

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Monami Entertainment, Mona Scott-Young, has expressed interest in exploring opportunities in Ghana to extend her multimedia entertainment company.

While in Ghana for the Year of Return festivities, she hosted a private champagne reception at Versace Collection at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City to meet with local entrepreneurs, business executives and the media to discover ways to grow her company in Ghana and throughout Africa.

During the reception, Mrs Scott-Young said: “Although I am here in Ghana on holiday, I couldn't resist the opportunity to engage and meet with local business owners and the media as I plan on expanding to the Africa content very soon.”

.

“I'm looking forward to tasting the food of Ghana, listening to music and meeting as many people as possible.

“I also recently conducted a DNA test through African Ancestry to discover my true African heritage so to be here at this time with my family and knowledge of my roots, is truly wonderful," she disclosed.

The reception was graced by the likes of Yandy Smith (former Love & Hip Hop cast), Vanessa Gyan, Agnes Ntow (YFM), model/entrepreneur Belinda Baidoo, real estate developer Kofi Anku, impact investor, Amma Gyampo, and Attorney, Nana Ama Dowuona.

---Myjoyonline.com