ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.01.2020 Exclusive News

[Video] Kaakie Marries Her Long Time Boyfriend

By OdarteyGH
[Video] Kaakie Marries Her Long Time Boyfriend
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former Dancehall Artist Grace Awo Kaki Ocansey, popularly known as Kaakie now a medical practitioner, has finally joined the team of married women today.

Photos and videos of Kaakie have flooded the internet as she’s seen dancing joyfully with her husband.

A few days ago, Kaakie’s bridal shower pictures with her friends at the beach popped up the net. Later she shared photos of herself and her husband on her page with the caption as “save the date”.

Kaakie’s happens to be the first celebrity to get married this year.

Watch her traditional wedding below
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Otumfuo Advise Politicians To Campaign For Votes, Not Violen...
4 hours ago

SSNIT To Pay ¢243m Pension In 2020
4 hours ago

body-container-line