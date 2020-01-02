[Watch] Prophet Badu Kobi Ask Ghanaians To Kick Akufo-Addo Out In 2020?

Controversial man of God, Prophet Badu Kobi has somewhat indirectly suggested that the President, Nana Akufo Addo is the reason Ghanaians are suffering and that if Ghanaians want their freedom, they must kick him out come 2020 elections, he spoke using indirect quotes.

Badu Kobi who was speaking at his 31st All Night Service disclosed that Ghanaians must throw ‘Jonas’ out of the ship if they want their freedom.

Badu Kobi who was speaking in parables and perhaps in order not to get into trouble is heard saying in a prophecy, “Ghanaians please get Jonah out of the boat and have your freedom”

First off there’s no prominent person in Ghana called Jonah and we all know the biblical story of Jonah in the Bible, who was asked by God to go preach the word of God to the people of Niniveh but refused to do so and decided to run away. Then God decided to cause a great storm, so the ship he was in would sink but when he asked them to throw him off the ship, the storm became calm again.

Well if we are to interpret what Badu Kobi is saying, then certainly Nana Addo is the ‘Jonah’ and the ship, in this case, refers to the presidency, so literally what Badu Kobi wanted to say was that Ghanaians should vote against Akufo Addo in the 2020 elections if they want to enjoy economic stability.

Watch video below:

---Ghbase.com