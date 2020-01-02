[Video] Afia Schwarzenegger Mocks The Collabo Between Wendy Shay And Emelia Brobbey

Controversial TV and radio personality Afia Schwarzenegger has mocked the collaboration of actress cum singer Emelia Brobbey and sensational singer Wendy Shay.

Few days ago, a video of Emelia Brobbey and Rufftown records signee Wendy Shay working with the popular sound engineer, MOG Beatz went viral. This was after Emelia Brobbey was severely trolled after she released her first single “Fa me kor”. Most social media users begged her to continue with her acting and forget about singing because of her terrible voice.

Emelia Brobbey perhaps wanting to prove to Ghanaians she has a great potential as a singer decided to collaborate with Wendy Shay to produce something that Ghanaians will enjoy.

Reacting to this new development, Afia Schwarzenegger has stated that their collaboration will be a national disaster.

Afia Schwarzenegger stated this while hosting a show on UTV as part of their annual ‘Day With The Stars”. Afia Schwarzenegger who was talking about 2019 in retrospect decided to mock Emelia Brobbey and Wendy Shay.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, she was in total shock when she heard both ladies were dropping a song together when none of them is talented.

Watch the full video below;



---Ghbase.com