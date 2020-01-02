[Video] The Boss Of COCOBOD Is In Danger, Pray For Him — Prophet Nigel Prophecy

Ghanaian popular pastor, Prophet Nigel Gaisel has revealed more “dangerous” prophecies that will occur in the year 2020.

While preaching in his church on 31st December watch night service, Prophet Nigel mentioned that the boss of Ghana Cocobod is in danger and needs to be prayed for.

Explaining the prophecy, Prophet Nigel said; ” I saw a man who was wearing a Wellington boot in a cocoa farm. I am speaking figuratively, I saw him taken from his cocoa farm and made to stay home for about two and half years. In the third year, he was jailed. I saw a man who works with Cocoa farm, in fact we must pray for the boss of Ghana Cocobod. I saw him jailed.

The current boss of Cocobod is Joseph Boahen Aidoo. He was a Member of Parliament with the New Patriotic Party for the Amenfi East parliamentary constituency in the Western Region. He was also the Regional Minister for the Western Region until his replacement in a March 2006 reshuffle. If he is the one Prophet Nigel was referring to, then he has a lot of work to do to keep his position.

Prophet Nigel went ahead to make other prophecies about the upcoming general election in 2020.

Watch a snippet of the Prophecy below;

