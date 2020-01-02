ModernGhanalogo

02.01.2020 General News

[Video] Nana Aba Anamoah’s Baby Dada Osebo Seen Kissing New Girlfriend

By News Desk
Former boyfriend of the eloquent newscaster Nana Aba Anamoah, Mr Richard Brown aka Osebo has found love again.

Yesterday at his birthday party, Osebo locked lips with his new girlfriend who happens to be an upcoming artist called Naya Music.

Report suggests Osebo and Naya Music have been love birds for some time now and decided to get kinky during the party to demonstrate their love for each other.

Watch the video;

