Wizkid In Love With A Ghanaian Girl?

Nigerian artist, Wizkid has never hidden his love for Ghana and its people.

Last year he told BBC Xtra1 in an interview that Ghana is his second home because he just love the country and everything about it.

The singer was recently in the country for the Afro Nation Concert and he really rocked the stage to the admiration of his Ghanaian fans especially the ladies.

Moments after the show, Wizkid took to his Twitter page to pass comment about his GH ladies fans.

”Ghana girls no get Wahala”

Ghana girls no get Wahala

— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) January 1, 2020

---Ghbase.com