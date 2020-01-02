Face Of Ga-Dangme 2019 Held In Grand Style

The grand finale of Lark Empire’s Face of Ga-Dangme Beauty Pageant was officially held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Royal Sikafotuo Hotel in Dodowa.

Many people trooped to the Royal Sikafotuo Hotel to witness the unique beauty pageant which was highly competitive.

The six final contestants from Teshie, Ada, Prampram, Shai, Manya Klo and Yilo Klo battled with one another all the way to the end. 25- year-old student and reporter, Josephine Naa Amerley Amarh from Teshie won the enviable crown with an outstanding performance.

19- year-old teacher, Juliana Korkor Kwabena from Shai was the first runner-up and nineteen year-old entrepreneur and decorator, Nana Bueki from Ada took the second runner-up position.

The ladies took home attractive packages which included cash prizes, a trip to Dodi Island, six months' modeling contract with LarkDivasgh and many mouth-watering prizes.

The event was also spiced up with mind-blowing performances from artistes like Bra Jay and the amazing poet, Kwaku Ampah.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion were the Head of Communications & Special Projects of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and General Manager of Ahotor FM, Mr. Ahuma Bosco Ocansey (a.k.a Daddy Bosco), Dodowa Chief, Nene Okukrubuor Teye Kwesi Agyemang V, Obonu TV Programs Manager, Mr. Nanor, Mr. Francis Opai Tetteh, Founder and President of Tetteh Quarshie Heritage Foundation and Madjitey Institute of Negotiation. Hon. Emmanuel Adjartey Gbontey (Niewiatse of Draweh Matetse & former Presiding Member of Shai Osudoku), Niewianye Larkor of Draweh Matetse, Miss Lawrencia Naa Tetteh Face of Ga-Dangme 2012 winner and Miss Woseeko Face of Ga-Dangme 2016 and other former contestants of the beauty pageant.

A representative from the noble office of the Shai Osudoku MP, Hon. Linda Akweley Ocloo, was also present to witness the event.

Face of Ga-Dangme, was under the theme, “Promoting the Beauty & Culture of Ga-Dangmes.”