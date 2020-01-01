ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today's Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
01.01.2020

Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z show crowns 'Things Fall Apart' as Song of the Year

MyJoyOnline
The last edition of the capital’s biggest entertainment review show, Showbiz A-Z, which aired on Saturday saw the coronation of 2019 industry’s best in the country.

The host of the show, George Quaye and his guests dived into issues that made headlines during the year including beefs, awards, fallouts, the successes as well as the failures.

Organising their own version of an award show to recognise those who made the industry tick during the year, Showbiz A-Z applauded artistes whose works were the talk of the town.

Nana Ama McBrown, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, O B Amponsah and many others emerged as winners for various categories.

Below are the winners...
