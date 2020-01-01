Ghanaian Models Need To Look Better - Richard Stix-Mensah

Listen to article

The Chief Executive Officer of Flexx Model Iconz and Greater Accra head of Models for the Models Union of Ghana (MODUGA), Richard Stix -Mensah, is encouraging stakeholders of the modeling industry to put the wellbeing of models at heart.

According to Stix-Mensah, who currently won the Best Male Model Trainer of the year at the just ended West Africa Face of Photo Arena Awards, most of the models are not properly taken care of in terms of payment after they are hired by stylists and other stakeholders.

He said, “Most models look so good on camera with all the fashion accessories during events. They are glammed up but go through hell when the cameras are off. Most of them can’t afford what they wear on fashion shows, because most agencies don’t pay them well to live the life they desire”

Stix- Mensah who has been a model trainer and pageant groomer for almost a decade has featured in two movies,’ IF TOMORROW NEVER COMES (YN production), and ‘CARTEL THE GENSIS’. He is also the personal assistant to Prophet Michael Divine Lasisi (Head pastor) of BELIEVERS' HOME OF LIFE INC (BHL).

He shared that, “I chanced into modeling through the movie acting and getting to experience it and reading more into fashion I realized I had a chance to make in Ghanaian fashion industry. The "right" for models are my main goal, knowing that models in Ghana don’t get what is worth them when they gain deals.

“And secondly to push Ghanaian models further into the international world of fashion to gain much relevance to Ghanaian fashion. Lastly to make Ghanaian fashion fabrics gain a great personality in the corporate world (Ghana and international) and also Increase the importance of fashion schools in Ghana”

Stix- Mensah graduated from Winneba Senior High School and got himself into a radio school (RADIOSCPPE). He had a 2years work on TV hosting (Gh hitz) at First Digital TV and later grew in the modeling industry in his mid-20's.

He has worked with below firms and institutions:

1) West Africa Face Of Photo Arena

2) Face Of The Nation

3) Texas Floor Fashion Show

4) Runway Ghana International

5) Accra Fashion Week

6) Accra Photo Shoot Festival

7) Printex and Vodafone

8) University Of Ghana

9) Ghana Institute of Journalism

10) KAAF University College

Richard Stix –Mensah is available on social media as Richard Stix on facebook and Richard_Stix on Instagram.