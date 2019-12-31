Apostle Safo Kantanta Is A Serious Joker – Ghanaians React To Kantanka’s Carplane

On Sunday, December 29, the founder and leader of Kristo Asafo Mission, Apostle Dr Ing. outdoored the aeroplane-like vehicle.

It has no wings and does not fly, and these are the only distinguishing marks from an aeroplane, but the 40-foot road cruiser with Limousine quality interior décor was one of two new creations from the Kantanka family that got tongues wagging.

Fast forward after the launch, majority of Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their candid opinions about the new initiative from Kantanka. But following social media commentary, Ghanaians are very much disappointed in Apostle Safo Kantanta, ghbase.com has observed.

The truth is, only a tiny minority seem to support the Kantanka Brand’s choice of exorbitantly priced luxurious vehicles over inexpensive practical cars that could be used as taxis.

Follow the discussion from the screenshot below:





---Ghbase