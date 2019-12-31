[Watch] Sarkodie Drops New Video For His Song ‘Feelings’ ft. Maleek Berry

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has dropped music video for his song Feelings, taken off his Black Love album.

The song features British-Nigerian record producer and recording artist, Maleek Berry.

The Music video was produced by KJ Spio and directed by George Guise, Visionnaire Pictures Film.

Sarkodie recently dropped the tracklist of his much-hyped album which features an array of local and international stars who helped him interpret his theme for this album and judging from the singles we have heard so far, then Black Love could be Sarkodie’s biggest album.

Don’t forget he has already released ‘Saara’ ft Efya, ‘Do You’ ft Mr. Eazi, ‘Lucky’ ft Rudeboy (P-Square), ‘Can’t Let You Go’ ft King Promise and Party & Bullsh* Ft Donae’o and Idris Elba which have all been smash jams.

Watch ‘Feelings’ below: