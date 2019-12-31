'Woman With No Wisdom' — Delay Blasts A fan Who Asked Her To Give Birth

Ghanaian TV personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has been constantly lambasted for remaining single and childless despite being 37.

Most of her fans and the a section of the public have wondered when she is getting married or having children. Some even accused her of being single because of her bossy attitude.

Well, it would be recalled that Delay recently disclosed that she will give birth after she turns 40 years. This revelation didn’t go down with a lot of people as they said she would have reached menopause state which would be difficult for her to get pregnant.

In a recent development, one nosy fan who could not mind her business commented on one of Delay’s post saying ” Sis, how are you? I really like you bt when are you going to give birth?”

Obviously pissed about the question, Delay replied saying ” There is nothing more heartbreaking than a woman with no wisdom. I feel bad for you Emelia Bonsu. Your lack of wisdom precedes you.”

"If you choose to poke your nose into people’s business, you get served what you deserve."