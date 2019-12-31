Beyonce Isn't In Ghana - Mother Dispel Remours

Listen to article

The mother of the American singer, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has debunked rumours her daughter is in Ghana.

Tina Knowles-Lawson, who is already in Ghana on a private visit and to also have a feel of the ‘Year of Return’ activities, said her daughter, is seeing to motherly duties back in the United States of America (USA).

“She’s at home. She’s with her babies,” Knowles-Lawson told Essence.

Rumours have it that, the award-winning American star is to perform at the ongoing Afro Nation music concert at La Boma beach.

However, Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, has dismissed those rumours outright saying, “This is not true.”

In an Instagram post, Noel-Schure stressed: “Beyoncé is not performing in Ghana this weekend,” adding, “To all who have returned ‘home’, have the most beautiful time.”

Ghana’s year-long ‘Year of Return’ programme has seen an array of celebrities across the globe make their way into the country to explore, learn and appreciate their roots, as well as, unite with Africans on the continent.

Steve Harvey, Nicole Ari Parker, Ludacris, Rick Ross, Diggy Simmons, Micheal Jai White, and Bozoma Saint John have been among a host of celebrities to have spent a significant amount of time in the country.

Ghana’s economy has generated a total of $1.9 billion through activities related to the “Year of Return.”

Some of the activities that have contributed to this figure include air travel, hotel accommodation, transport fares, as well as other key entertainment events.

“There has been tremendous community involvement which has stimulated the local economy including hoteliers, tour operating and other related businesses,” Tourism Minister Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said during the inauguration of a tourist center at Anomabo.

—Myjoyonline