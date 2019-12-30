Ghanaian Takes TV Series To Oprah Winfrey Network

Ghana has once again been placed on the global stage through the handworks of Ghanaian rapper and film director, Blitz Bazawule also referred to as “Blitz The Ambassador”.

The producer has confirmed his participation in directing two episodes of the upcoming African-American anthology series, “Cherish the Day”.

The series which premieres on the Oprah Winfrey Network in February 2020 highlights the ups and downs of a relationship between a single couple, capturing each day and the astonishing, with each episode spanning 24 hours.

Blitz made this announcement via a post on his official Twitter page ;

Chapter One of the anthology series stars Xosha Roquemore as Gently James and Alano Miller as Evan Fisher, a young couple who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles.

The first season will span five years which consists of over eight episodes.

Legendary American actress, Cicely Tyson, will join Roquemore and Miller as Miss Luma Lee Langston, a renowned star of stage and screen of decades past.

Blitz made history following his popular film, ‘The Burial of Kojo’ that debuted on Netflix to become the first Ghanaian produced and directed film to be eligible for the 2020 Golden Globes Awards.

The movie which was written, set, directed by him was entirely filmed in Ghana alongside Ghanaian actors, Ama K. Abebrese and Kwaku Obeng.

---MyJoyOnline