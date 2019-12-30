ModernGhanalogo

30.12.2019 General News

Freda Rhymz To Close The Music Year On “Agoro” With Article Wan

By Alexander Fifi Abaka
Freda Rhymz takes the mantle to close the music year with her new song. The singer / rapper signed to Young Mission Entertainment titles her record “Agoro”.

With earlier release of “YME Freestyle” and “Sing My Song”, “Agoro” in the local dialect denotes party and the festive season still continues through to January.

Article Wan features on it and the release date is scheduled for 31st December. Check out the video for her recent release here. Enjoy.
