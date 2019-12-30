Akon Chooses Sarkodie As The Biggest Artist In Ghana [Video]

Popular American singer Akon has named Sarkodie as the biggest artist in Ghana at a press conference.

The “lonely” hit maker made this statement during a press conference organised between him and the Ghanaian media.

During the press conference, Akon was asked which three Ghanaian artist does he think is projecting Africa and actually putting Ghana on the map.

He answered by saying who is not really good at names, but he only knows when good music hits the top and the only artist who has actually reached the top is Sarkodie.

Watch Akon talking below;