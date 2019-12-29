Wendy Shay, Eshun Enstooled As Queen Mothers Of Gomoa Afransi

Listen to article

The two were enstooled yesterday at Gomoa Afransi. Wendy was enstooled as the “Ahenemba Hemaa of Gomoa Afransi” and Eshun as “Queen of Juvenal and Youth”.

The two were seen beautifully dressed in their rich Kente and African beads. They both looked majestic and beautiful.

After the ceremony, Wendy Shay took to Instagram and wrote;

Ahenemba Hemaa of Gomoa Afransi

Queen Ewurabena Ofosuhemaa Shay 1

(Queen Shay 1 ) 👑

Im greatly honored 🙌🏾

Eshun also broke the news to her fans and she wrote;

I present to you Queen of Juvenal and the Youth in Gomoa Afransi.

Thanks to God, To the King of Afransi Ogyeedom Obrenu Kwesi Atta 1V Ans all the people of Africans… My new name is Queen Esi eShun the 1st…. Stage name Queen eShun. 🔱

Congratulations to the new Queens, Queen Esi Eshun 1 and Queen Ewurabena Ofosuhemaa Shay 1

