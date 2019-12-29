Highlights of 2019 Afrochella By MyJoyOnline LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO The much anticipated afrocentric event, Afrochella, came off at the El Wak sports stadium on Saturday, December 28.The event, which began at 12 noon, saw many people troop the stadium to see the numerous art exhibitions that were on display.The patrons got to taste delicious Ghanaian delicacies at some exhibition points before the concert began.Boris Kodjoe and wife Nicole Ari Parker, were spotted enjoying performances from Samini, Dopenation, La Meme Gang, King Promise, DWP academy and many others.See highlights of the festival below:SaminiDopeNation Dancers from the DWP (Dance With A Purpose) AcademyLa Meme GangNicole Ari Parker and Boris kodjoeStory by Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu
Highlights of 2019 Afrochella
The much anticipated afrocentric event, Afrochella, came off at the El Wak sports stadium on Saturday, December 28.
The event, which began at 12 noon, saw many people troop the stadium to see the numerous art exhibitions that were on display.
The patrons got to taste delicious Ghanaian delicacies at some exhibition points before the concert began.
Boris Kodjoe and wife Nicole Ari Parker, were spotted enjoying performances from Samini, Dopenation, La Meme Gang, King Promise, DWP academy and many others.
See highlights of the festival below:
Samini
DopeNation
Dancers from the DWP (Dance With A Purpose) Academy
La Meme Gang
Nicole Ari Parker and Boris kodjoe
Story by Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu