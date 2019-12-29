Highlights of 2019 Afrochella

The much anticipated afrocentric event, Afrochella, came off at the El Wak sports stadium on Saturday, December 28.

The event, which began at 12 noon, saw many people troop the stadium to see the numerous art exhibitions that were on display.

The patrons got to taste delicious Ghanaian delicacies at some exhibition points before the concert began.

Boris Kodjoe and wife Nicole Ari Parker, were spotted enjoying performances from Samini, Dopenation, La Meme Gang, King Promise, DWP academy and many others.

See highlights of the festival below:



Samini



DopeNation

Dancers from the DWP (Dance With A Purpose) Academy

La Meme Gang



Nicole Ari Parker and Boris kodjoe



Story by Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu