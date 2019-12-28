[Watch] Davido Drags Mayorkun On Stage For Crazy Performance At 'A Good Time' Concert By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Davido and Mayorkun were on hand to thrill guests at the Davido "A Good Time" Concert held last night and it was all shades of amazing.The OBO Superstar brought out Mayorkun to the pleasure of the fans as both artistes really had a good with hit songs back to back.Watch video below:
