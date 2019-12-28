ModernGhanalogo

28.12.2019 General News

Rick Ross performs with CJ Biggerman at Detty Rave 2019

By MyJoyOnline
CJ Biggerman (left) and Rick Ross
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, stuck to his words and invited up and coming artiste, CJ Biggerman, to perform with him on stage at the Detty Rave concert on Friday.

This comes after the Ghanaian rapper impressed the Maybach Music Group owner with his rap skills at the Kempinksi hotel on Thursday.

In an interview with JoyNews, CJ Biggerman said he saw an opportunity to get himself a recognition and he is happy it turned out positive.

While on the stage at the concert Rick Ross warmly welcomed CJ Biggerman on the stage and watched while the young rapper kept impressing the audience with his flow.

Watch the performance below:

Story by Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu
