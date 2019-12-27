Fast and Furious star Ludacris in Ghana

Listen

Fast and Furious star Ludacris has been spotted in Ghana for the Year of Return.

The rapper cum actor was seen standing in front of one of the slave room at the Elmina Castle in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

Dressed in his Year of return T-Shirt he took a photo and posted it on his Instagram page.

Ludacris wrote, "Our ancestors never gave up Faith. You can never imprison our minds nor our spirits. They empowered me to Return. I have completed the cycle and I’m beginning a new Cycle. The Chains have been Broken and the indomitable resilience of African People Triumphs ðŸ™ðŸ½ âœŠðŸ½."

Aside Ludacris, Steve Harvey, Samuel L Jackson, Deborah Cox, Boris Kodjoe, Anthony Anderson, Micheal Jai White, Nicole Ari Parker and many others have been to the country for the Year of Return.

Ludacris, however, began his journey to Africa in Gabon.

About Year of Return

It has been exactly 400 years since the first black slaves landed in Jamestown Virginia in the US.

Ghana initiated the Year of Return to invite all diasporans back home to not only learn more but explore and even invest in the country.

Since this initiative began many African Americans have made their way into the country to learn more about their history.

The Tourism Ministry outlined numerous activities including the ‘December in Ghana’ events to bring the Year of Return to a fruitful end.

The programme includes Afro Nation, Afrochella, Gold Coast Experience, Full Circle festival, Ghana Festival of Light and many others.

The Way Forward

Government is hoping to launch an initiative that would take over the Year of Return.

The initiative dubbed ‘Beyond The Year of Return - a Birthright’ was announced by the president at his December 2019 media encounter.

The government intends to implement a campaign-oriented project, “Beyond the Year of Return – a Birthright,” over a ten-year-period to continuously carry out activities to sustain the Diaspora relationship and build on the positive impact of the initiative.

The campaign is on the theme: “A decade of African Restoration 2020-2030”

Story by Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu