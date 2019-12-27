ModernGhanalogo

27.12.2019 Exclusive News

Sarkodie Ended 2019 Rapperholic With A Performance Of ‘Ofeeets)’ With Buk Bak

By OdarteyGH
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

If you missed this year's Rapperholic concert, then you really missed a lot because Christmas is always lit with Sarkodie’s annual ‘Rapperholic’ show.

This year’s edition came off yesterday, December 25th at the Grand Arena.

The show was completely sold out, with people having to stand and some been given extra chairs just to be able to enjoy the show that has grown to become the official annual Christmas party.

Although there were some minor technical glitches but that didn’t take away the beauty of the show and Sarkodie gave his fans and all those present value for their money.

Sarkodie decided to end the show with Ofeetso which is arguaby the best song in 2019. Sarkodie also performed with acts like Coded, Mr.Eazi, Rudeboy, Efya, Sista Afia, King Promise and several others.

Watch performance below:
