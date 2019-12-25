Christmas Music Blog 2019

We are here again! Time to say ‘Thank You” to God through some amazing worship songs. Christmas teaches us powerfully about giving- the gift of a Messiah to us.

Merry Christmas to you, may your life be filled with the joy, love and peace of the season while we wait for the coming of our Lord. You can check out last year’s Christmas Blog . Worship and Praise is where God lives, let’s stay here together. Shall we?

#1 You Get The Glory – JJ Hairston ft. Timothy

We begin this journey by saying ‘Thank You” to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ through this song. For the gift of life, favour, strength, divine health, divine protection this year we say “You get the Glory”. Trust JJ Hairston to bring some great energy to this sound!

#2 You are Glorious – Most High by Collen Maluleke

Still in the spirit of Worship, this sound by our South African brother helps you to appreciate the amazing attributes of God all in one breathe. Check out the entry into the song!

# 3 Nothing Like Your Presence by William McDowell ft. Travis Greene & Nathaniel Bassey

We move into deeper dimensions of worship with this spirit-filled star studded ministered sound! McDowell, Travis and Bassey all in one sound? Oh my word! When the song was released the talk around it was huge and rightly so. Simple song, simple message of worship interlaced with varying instrumentation capped with the unmistakable sound of Bassey’s trumpet! What an exciting time in the presence of the Lord? Basked in it brother… eei and sister. ðŸ™‚

#4 More by Naa Mercy Sinclear

Yes! More, we need him more especially in this season and times. Naa Mercy takes us on silky journey with this one. Enjoy.

#5 Chinedum by Mercy Chinwo

To be led by God is one of the amazing things ever to happen to man. That is the theme of this song. “ Chindeudum ” in Igbo means ‘ God is Leading Me ‘. The ‘Excess Love’ hitmaker comes through gently with this one professing that ‘My Life is for your Glory.’ In this season, let us endeavour to live for him in all that we do.

#6 Settle For Less by Joyful Way Inc. with Khaya Mthethwa

After trips to Nigeria and South Africa, we head for a Ghana-South Africa combo here. Great rhythm by Joyful Way Inc. (Ghana) with Khaya Mthetwa (South Africa). The message is clear: Never “Settle for Less” and He [Jesus] is the reason why. Very moving sound I tell you.

#7 My Trust is in You by David G

“Lion of Judah, my Trust is in you” are the opening words of this song. We up the ante in instrumentation declaring our total trust in our Lord who was birthed to us. In this season and beyond: “Trust in Him at all times, you people; Pour out your heart before Him; God is a refuge for us. Selah” [Psalm 62:8, NKJV]

#8 Yes and Amen by Pat Barrett ft. Bethel Music & Housefires

I have a very special attachment with this song. It was in a convo where I was discussing with a good pal something I have been trusting God for. She just said “I have something for you” and it was the gift of this song. Many Thanks Nims. I am trusting God for this miracle and that his “Promises are yes and Amen”

#9 I Surrender – Trinity Cross

Amazing sound Ghanaian urban gospel group “Trinity Cross”. This group have quite a story. But that will be for another day in the Blogosphere. We have to give all our all to Jesus as the song challenges us to do especially in times of ‘lots of self by man.

#10 Yeshua Hamashiach by Nathaniel Bassey

So who is this Jesus who has commanded so much world attention for over 2,000 now. What are his attributes? Care about that and appellations? Then catch this sound off the latest album [ The King is coming ] of Nathaniel Bassey which as been on shuffle over weeks now for all the 411!

#11 This far by Grace by Ps. Edwin Dadson

Chale! That is the whole story. We’ve come this far by Grace! If not for the Lord in 2019, where would we have been? We up the tempo in this sound is this thanksgiving song. Pastor Dadson held this down!

#12 Joy to the World by Pentatonix

History is made here today with the maiden Christmas Carol on the Christmas Music Blog! This classic by the amazing Pentatonix is the one we go with. Enjoy! Merry Christmas to you even as we await the coming of the King!

