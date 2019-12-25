DJ Stunna Stuns Many At 'Turn Up Party' To Win Hitz FM Hottest DJ

Entertainment powerhouse, Hitz 103.9 FM, proved once again it is the youth’s favourite brand with another historic end of year party.

The annual Hitz FM ‘Turn Up Party’ together with the finals of the Hottest DJ Competition came off at the usual venue, Junction Mall, and on the regular date, December 24.

Fans who thronged the forecourt of the Junction Mall enjoyed the best of mixes and excitement from the peerless Hitz FM DJs and Presenters including Merqury Quaye, Dr.Pounds, Mic Gizo, DJ Raennie, DJ Bridash, and DJ Ikon.

DJ Stunna emerged winner of the 2019 Hitz FM Hottest DJ competition after facing a keen contest from the other five finalists.

DJ Stunna receiving his price from General Manger of Multimedia’s Joy Cluster

DJ Splash, DJ Stunna, DJ Æ†kyÉ›adeÉ›, DJ Cashy, DJ Misty and DJ Bright gave freestyle performances to begin the long night.

DJ Bright received the loudest applause during the freestyle session when he delivered a smooth mix of Samini’s ‘Scatter Bad Mind’ and DJ Vyrusky’s ‘Adwenfi’ before moving few meters away from his deck while mixing with his keyboard in hand.

DJ Bright moves away from his deck with the keyboard in hand

DJ Cashy beat DJ Splash in the face-off round as DJ Æ†kyÉ›adeÉ› overshadowed DJ Bright while DJ Stunna kicked out DJ Misty and received wild cheers for his sterling performance.

DJ Æ†kyÉ›adeÉ› (left), DJ Stunna (middle) and DJ Cashy (right)

The final three were asked by the panel of judges including Andy Dosty, DJ Aberga and Killa Fingers to thrill the audience with Dancehall mixes.

Despite his extreme calmness, DJ Stunna managed to impress judges and the fans to be crowned the 2019 Hottest DJ.

DJ Æ†kyÉ›adeÉ› took the second place and DJ Cashy went home as the second runner-up.

General Manager for Joy Cluster of The Multimedia Group, Emma Morrison, presented the prizes from the sponsors to DJ Stunna and the other finalists received consolation prizes as well.

The non-stop party continued at the Junction Mall shortly after winners of the Hottest DJ competition were announced.

---Myjoyonline