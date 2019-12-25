Okyeame Kwame performs with Obour at Citi FM’s #D2R2019

Typical of his quest for perfection, Okyeame Kwame put up an epic performance at the 2019 Decemba 2 Rememba Concert.

Clad in his locally designed outfit, he performed a repertoire of his songs, with the support of the Afro Harmony band.

Okyeame did songs like Woso, Faithful, M’asan Aba, Kokooko and One Gallon.

He also invited on stage the former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour to perform ‘Killing the Game’ with him.

Other artistes that performed at the Christmas Eve concert are Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kelvynboy, Okyeame Kwame, Praye, Adina, Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Krymi and Camidoh.

Comedian OB Amponsah was also on the bill to serve patrons of the event with some comedy.

This being the Year of Return, the #D2R2019 is also being angled as a premiere point of recreation for tourists.

#D2R2019 is proudly organised by Citi FM with support from Citi TV and The Year of Return.

It is sponsored by Coca Cola, taste the feeling, and has Edern Security as the official security partner.