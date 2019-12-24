ModernGhanalogo

24.12.2019 General News

Davido refuses to 'grind' top American female artiste, Twitter reacts

By Lindaikejiblog.com
Davido and Megan Thee Stallion
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Nigerian singer Davido is currently being hailed on Twitter for refusing to ‘grind’ American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion’s behind during a performance.

A video from the event has surfaced online much to the admiration of his fans.

Megan Pete, known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion was performing on stage alongside Davido at the second edition of the Flytime Music Festival, 2019 at the Eko Convention Centre.

During their performance, Megan who was wearing a bodysuit paired with white boots turned her butt to Davido in apparent expectation of being ‘rocked’ but in a split second, Davido withdrew and danced behind her from a distance.

While some are hailing him for respecting his fiancee Chioma, others are saying he missed an opportunity.

Others also claim, Davido’s gesture proves Nigerian men don’t cheat.

See a video clip and also various reactions below:
