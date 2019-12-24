ModernGhanalogo

24.12.2019 General News

Corporate heads share lessons, advise on Joy SMS' Nine Lessons and Carols

By MyJoyOnline
Managing Partner of BVM Advisory Services Mona Quartey and Emma Morrison, read some lessons on Joy SMS
As Christmas approaches, the Super Morning Show of Joy FM, organised its own nine lessons and carol to share with viewers, its takeaways from 2019 and expectations of 2020.

The event featured corporate heads including General Manager of Multimedia's Joy brands, Emma Morrison, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Stanbic Bank, Kwamina Asomaning, Corporate Communications Manager, Vivo Energy, Shirley Tony-Kum and others.

The lessons came with carol played by artistes Luigi Maclean and Kyei Mensah. In all, nine lessons were shared while listeners got the opportunity to listen to the advise these corporate heads had for 2020.

Story by Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu
