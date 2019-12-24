Sarkodie breaks silence on why he didn't perform at Cardi B's concert

Rapper Sarkodie says it is not his fault he did not perform at the LiveSpot X Festival on December 8.

According to him, he showed up to do his sound checks but there were challenges that stopped him from mounting the stage.

"I was super ready, I put out promo videos, I was there to perform my duty and at the same time see to it that the fans that paid to come and see me will see me," he told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Tuesday.

He revealed that although he was at the venue for his performance at 8 pm, it kept being pushed back till past midnight.

The ‘Lucky’ hitmaker stated that he did not mind waiting till late to perform for fans but "I think (for this) it's about the execution."

Sarkodie said he cannot put out every detail of what happened on the night but he, like other acts, was privy to some information and decided not to perform.

"Unfortunately for the fans, I feel for them. I went to Dubai and the same thing happened with the One Africa concert. It's not my fault just that they had to put things together," he added.

However, Sarkodie was not the only artiste who failed to perform.

Other acts including Patoranking, Samini, Shatta Wale, Becca, Tiwa Savage , who were supposed to perform alongside the headline act American artiste Cardi B, were seen leaving the premise without performing.

