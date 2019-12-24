Adom Band win maiden edition of Miksi Brass Brand Tournament

ModernGhanalogo

The maiden edition of Miksi Brass Band Tournament came to a successful end with Cape Coast-based Adom Brass Band winning the ultimate prize.

The tournament was well received with massive participation from hundreds of residents in the Central Regional capital.

Total cash and product prizes valued at ¢20,000 were presented to separate winners of the tournament.

The winning band, Adom took ¢5,000 cash prize and products from Miksi.

Speaking to the media, Brand Manager for Miksi, Magnus Dey said that the tournament had come to stay.

“If you see the excitement that greeted this tournament, it only tells that we have to move it higher and make it better. Miksi will invest more in this tournament and see it grow. It is our way of reaffirming our commitment to promote and support the creative art industry.

Mr Dey also disclosed the brand’s intention involves the various Senior High Schools together with the communities to make the competition more attractive.

“There was so much energy, there was so much fire and we think that we are to boycott some other events to make this a consistent event.

“In 2020 we will be rolling it in the Senior High Schools addition as well to help develop the talent of the young ones” he added.

Story by Myjoyonline.com
