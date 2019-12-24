Ogidi Brown Signs New Artist With Schnapps, Eggs

Listen

As the saying goes, ‘once bitten, twice shy’.

This was incorporated in the signing of a new musician called Cryme Officer to OGB Music – the same which caters for budding musician Fameye.

The CEO of the label, Ogidi Brown, who is also a musician, shared the signing news through his Instagram page on Monday, December 23.

He shared photos from the signing with the caption: “Glory be to God @cryme_officer is officially signed under #OGBMUSIC. Ghana watch out for him..OGBMUSIC never disappoints. I thank God for this day”.

While many displayed their joy for the new signing, others spotted some unusual, weird scene in the photos.

Schnapps and eggs were displayed on the table during the signing – and this has taken the centre point of discussion on social media.

Even though the scene looked funny, many suggested that the act would deter the new artiste from ditching the label in the future just like Fameye did.

Fameye turned his back on the label after he got his breakthrough hit single, titled “Nothing I Get”.