23.12.2019

Bisa Kdei"s #BisaFest - An Experience, not a regular Concert

By News Desk
Last Friday, multiple award winning Ghanaian singer, Bisa Kdei gave patrons an experience at his #BisaFest which took place inside East Legon, Pearly Gate Gardens.

The event brought smiles and memories to music lovers around, and comments from everyone shows, #BisaFest was an experience and a testimony that Highlife Music is still reigning

With various live music performances from series of artists, there is no way one could not be thrilled. Some of the musicians include Ofori Amponsah, M.anifest, Obrafour, Sista Afia, Amakye Dede, Akwaboah, Sefa, Keche, to mention but few.

The event saw some top industry players come out to support the Highlife Legend, which gave fans opportunities to socialize with their mentors

Fans outside Accra can't keep calm after seeing how thrilling the event was, and Bisa Kdei assures music lovers outside Accra to expect his regional tour of the #BisaFest, which will begin in no time soon.

